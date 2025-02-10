IRGC Commander talks about Iran's First Drone Carrier

10 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Commander of the IRGC Navy Force Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the Shahid Bagheri drone carrier is able to fire missiles with more than 1,000 km range.

This equipped vessel uses various offensive and reconnaissance drones which is capable of carrying various helicopters.

Shahid Bagheri Drone Carrier can accommodate five helicopters in itself and also four large helicopters on its runway, he said, adding that the drone carrier can propel five small helicopters in the hangar.

In fact, Shahid Bagheri Drone Carrier has eight hangars in the form of four double-decker hangars, Rear Admiral Tangsiri emphasized.

He added that the Shahid Bagheri Drone Carrier operates as a platform for firing long-range missiles, adding that the vessel is capable of firing missiles with a range of more than 1,000 km.

Also, its cruise missiles can remain at sea for long distances, Mehr reported.

Of the other salient specifications of Shahid Bagheri Drone Carrier, Tangsiri added that the vessel has the ability to provide air cover and can ensure its own security with the missiles it owns.

The first equipped Iranian drone carrier, named Shahid Bagheri, was unveiled on February 6.