Armenia has no alternative to CSTO - envoy

10 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin said that no security mechanism in the South Caucasus could serve as an alternative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for Armenia.

The envoy noted that Moscow expects that Yerevan fully understands this reality.

According to him, the compromise solutions to the issues accumulated in Armenia towards the CSTO can be found through negotiations among the allies,

“We are able to sit at the negotiating table within the framework of the CSTO allies and jointly, in partnership, find compromise solutions to all the accumulated issues," Kopyrkin said.

By the way, the sovereign choice in these issues also belongs to our Armenian partners,” Kopyrkin said in response to the question of what the probability is that Armenia will withdraw from the CSTO once and for all, and what consequences this could lead to.