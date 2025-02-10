10 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is in favor of continuing the development of relations with Georgia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"Seeing such a pragmatic line of the government of the Georgian Dream party, we have taken and are taking steps to develop Russian-Georgian cooperation, first of all in the interests of the peoples of our countries," Mikhail Galuzin said.

According to him, Russia is ready to develop pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia. He noted that Moscow has been and will continue to be Tbilisi's key economic partner.

The Russian diplomat said in an interview with Izvestia that such progress can lead to normalization in relations between the two countries.