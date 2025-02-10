10 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Russia considers the West's line in the South Caucasus destructive.

He said in an interview with Izvestia that there is even talk about attempts to induce some countries to open a second front against Russia.

According to Galuzin, Yerevan makes sovereign decisions on how to build their foreign policy and how to position their country in the international community.

The official stressed that this is Yerevan's prerogative, and Moscow never interferes in the internal affairs of other states and never impose some prescriptions and its vision on other states.

He stressed that Armenia's membership in the EAEU brings it tangible and significant long-term benefits in the form of increased trade with the EAEU and increased investments from the EAEU space to Armenia.

"If we take the latest figures of Armenian statistics - I'll give you approximately, so as not to be mistaken in some details - the volume of trade turnover between Armenia and its EAEU partners is about $13 billion and last year it increased by 53%, while the volume of trade with the European Union last year barely exceeded $2 billion and decreased by 24%," Mikhail Galuzin said.

According to him, these figures of Armenian statistics demonstrate where the origins of Armenia's current economic well-being are.

The deputy FM added that a sharp paradigm shift and transition to the EU will inevitably be associated with a drop in GDP, and with serious blows to Armenian business, economy and living standards of ordinary citizens of Armenia.

Galuzin noted that despite there are sentiments in favor of joining the EU in Armenian society, the sentiments of those Armenian citizens who think of their country's future in the EAEU are equally worthy of attention.