10 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's participation in 3+3 format meetings is encouraged at various levels, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said.

He emphasized that it is not yet known where and when the next meeting in this format will take place, Report reported.

The 3+3 format meeting, initiated by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and aimed at strengthening relations between the region's states was last held on October 18, 2024. Georgia said it would not participate in the 3+3 format.