10 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has reiterated that he can neither confirm nor deny publications about contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

"I made a statement in this regard yesterday. I can't tell you anything else. I can neither confirm nor deny it," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, The New York Post reported that Trump discussed the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with Putin over the phone.