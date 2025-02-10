10 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and Armenia supply cut flowers to Russia in 2025. The volume of deliveries was announced by the Rosselkhoznadzor of Krasnodar Territory.

"Since the beginning of the year, employees of the Southern Interregional Office of Rosselkhoznadzor have inspected 545,350 cut flowers imported from the Republic of Türkiye and Armenia",

the message reads.

The flowers are delivered via Sochi airport and the seaport of Tuapse.

Let us remind you that flowers from Abkhazia are also imported to Russia through Sochi. This year, mimosa blossomed in early February due to warm weather.