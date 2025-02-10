Russian Ambassador: Xi Jinping to attend Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9

10 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would come to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The diplomat stressed that the PRC Chairman had accepted the invitation to participate in the festivities on May 9.

In addition to this, Morgulov noted that Xi Jinping had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to China for commemorative events scheduled for early September.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that in September 2025, China would host events to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of World War II.