10 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will not be able to combine membership in the EAEU and the EU, the Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin stated.

He explained that this could not be implemented neither in practice nor in theory.

According to the diplomat, Moscow respects Yerevan's right to choose foreign policy and foreign economic partners. He added that he sees no signs that Aremnia has decided to leave the EAEU.

"At this stage, we proceed from the statements of the Armenian leadership about the absence of the topic of leaving the EAEU on the political agenda of the republic",

Sergey Kopyrkin said.