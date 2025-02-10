Fire on Bukhara-Ural gas pipeline being extinguished in Uzbekistan

10 Feb. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The gas pipeline is burning in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region, the regional emergency department reported details.

The incident occurred at 11:26 local time (9:26 Moscow time) at the 106th kilometer of the Bukhara-Ural main gas pipeline.

It is specified that the gas pipeline runs underground at the site of the accident. This point is located 40 km from the nearest settlement.

In just four minutes, specialists managed to close the valves, leaving only the remaining gas inside the pipe to escape and burn. Once all the gas has burned out, repair works will begin.

According to Gazeta.uz, no injuries have been reported.