Media: Checkpoint on Armenia-Türkiye border to open on March 1

10 Feb. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Margara border checkpoint, which will operate on the Armenian-Turkish border, will open soon, an informed diplomatic source reported.

According to him, the checkpoint is scheduled to be launched on March 1, News.am reports.

The checkpoint will be guarded by the National Security Service of Armenia, the source noted.

Let us remind you that in August last year, the Chairman of the Armenian State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan stated that the Margara customs checkpoint had already been completed, and only a political decision was required for its launch. Once the decision was made, customs officers would launch it.