Erdogan estimates financial cost of Israel's destruction of Gaza

the Turkish president's website

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the financial cost of Israel’s destruction of Gaza is estimated at $100 billion.

According to him, "this heavy bill” falls squarely on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government for its 15-month military operation on the enclave.

"Instead of looking for a place for Gazans he cannot uproot from their own land, Netanyahu should look for resources to cover the $100 billion in damage he caused in the Palestinian enclave," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president stressed that Gaza can be back on its feet "in a very short time," as long as its money, "is collected from Israel."

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal began in Gaza on January 19.

