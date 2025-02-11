Russia confirms political dialogue with Armenia continues

11 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Political dialogue between Armenia and Russia continues on all levels despite the existing challenges, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said.

“Despite all challenges, our political dialogue continues on all levels, and the economic foundation of the Russian-Armenian cooperation is consistently expanding,” Sergey Kopyrkin said.

According to the envoy, the allied ties between the two countries are maturing to adjust to the difficult realities across the world, including in the region.