Pashinyan meets with Macron in Paris

11 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Macron welcomed Pashinyan’s visit and expressed appreciation for his participation in the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. The French leader also underscored the continued expansion of Armenia-France cooperation across multiple sectors and reiterated France’s support for Armenia’s development and stability.

"Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality, highlighting that 2024 has been a particularly dynamic year for Armenia-France relations. The Prime Minister noted that numerous meetings have taken place between the leaders and governmental bodies of the two countries. Pashinyan stated that Armenia-France relations have reached a new level,” the press release from his office reads.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including the prospects for implementing joint programs in the economy, infrastructure, road construction, energy, education, tourism and other sectors.

Pashinyan and Macron further exchanged views on the advancement of Armenia-European Union cooperation and the continued promotion of democratic reforms in Armenia.