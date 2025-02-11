Georgian National Bank presents Bakuriani Festival coin

11 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Bank of Georgia has introduced a silver collector coin dedicated to the ongoing European Youth Olympic Winter Festival.

The silver coins, minted in a limited edition of 5,000 at the Polish Mint, were issued by the Bank in collaboration with the Organising Committee of the European Youth Olympic Festival.

The obverse of the coin features a skier on a snowy mountain backdrop, with coloured details and the denomination ‘5 GEL’, while inscriptions of ‘the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival’ and ‘Bakuriani 2025’ are curved along the edge, separated by snowflakes.

The reverse of the coin showcases the festival logo in colours, set against a snowy mountain backdrop, along with the inscription of ‘Georgia’.

The NBG Governor Natia Turnava highlighted the significance of the issuance of the coins, saying the Bank had “exclusive right to mint collector coins, a tradition upheld by leading central banks worldwide”.

"The European Youth Olympic Winter Festival is one of the most important sporting events, and I am delighted that Bakuriani is its host in 2025. This marks an important milestone in the history of Georgian winter sports. [...] Through this initiative, the NBG contributes to strengthening Georgia’s image as a host of major international sporting events”, Turnava said.

The presentation was attended by President of the European Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos, President of the country’s National Olympic Committee Leri Khabelov and relatives of some Georgian athletes.