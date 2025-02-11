Turkey begins tsunami preparations

11 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye takes action in response to the continuous tectonic fluctuations in the Aegean region as the country’s emergency management body devises a strategic contingency plan.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) assembled a meeting to forge a road map in the wake of the recent successive tremors on the Aegean island of Santorini.

The meeting particularly focused on the potential risks to the Turkish coastlines from a large earthquake, tsunami or volcanic eruption.

As a precaution, authorities formed a council, featuring officials from governmental agencies and scientists, in a bid to constantly monitor the events from various perspectives.

They dispatched a mobile siren system to the Aegean cities of İzmir, Aydın and Muğla to alert residents in case of an emergency, such as a tsunami.

The officials activated an existing system capable of sending SMS messages to residents in the event of an emergency via the news receiving and distribution system.

AFAD directorates in Ankara, Antalya, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Sivas and Samsun also sent additional equipment and personnel to the three provinces deemed at risk.

Authorities also integrated the Kandilli Research Institute’s tsunami warning system and AFAD’s disaster management and decision support system. The imminent tsunami warning will be broadcast immediately to all AYDES subscribers and inhabitants in the region.

More than 800 tremors of magnitude 3 and over have been recorded on the tourist islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi and Ios since February 1, triggering an exodus of most of Santorini's 16,000 residents as well as visitors.