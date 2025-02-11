Kremlin: Russia needs peace and stability in South Caucasus

11 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

It is important for Russia that the South Caucasus turns into a "territory of prosperity and cooperation", Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The most important is for the region of South Caucasus to remain stable and peaceful and that it will really turn into the territory of prosperity and cooperation," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman stressed that Russia is ready to provide assistance in the peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also welcomes autonomous steps taken by the involved parties.

"By maintaining our readiness to provide any possible assistance, we will be supporting their autonomous steps," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Armenian Parliament’s Speaker Alen Simonyan said that Russia’s participation in the settlement between Yerevan and Baku was "unlikely" due to "bad memories" brought by the past experience.