Kobakhidze leaves for Dubai

11 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will feature at the World Governments Summit, hosted by the UAE in Dubai on February 11-13.

The PM travelled to Dubai accompanied by a delegation that includes First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of Justice Anri Okhanashvili and Head of the Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.

The central theme of the 2025 Summit is Shaping Future Governments, with the event hosting over 6,000 participants.

The Summit serves as a global platform for “fostering international cooperation” and discussing “innovative solutions to contemporary challenges”. It brings together heads of governments, leaders of international organisations and the private sector, as well as recognised experts.

This year’s Summit will involve over 30 heads of state and government, over 80 international organisations, and government delegations from 140 countries.