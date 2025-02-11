Russia becomes Georgia's second most popular tourist destination

11 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian resident travellers made 2.8 million trips outside the country in 2024, with the majority of visits - 871,100 - made to Turkey, the Georgian National Statistics Office reported.

The next most in-demand destinations were Russia (with 18.3%), Armenia (12.1%) and Azerbaijan (2.2%).

The number of trips made by Georgian residents had decreased by 1.4% year-on-year, while nearly half of the trips were made by travellers of the 31-50 age group.

The travellers spent ₾2.3 billion ($800,000) while on trips abroad last year - an 11.3% increase y/y. The average expenditure of the visit increased by 11.2% and amounted to ₾1,007.9 ($352.45).

Georgian residents spent the highest amount of money on shopping ($302.03mln).The Office said the purpose of the majority of outbound visits was visiting friends or relatives.