11 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Grand Egyptian Museum in Egypt is finally set to fully open this July after more than two decades of anticipation.

The museum, found around 2 km from the Giza pyramid complex, has been partially open since October 2024, with visitors able to explore the 12 main galleries. But from 3 July, guests will be able to wander the Tutankhamun Galleries as well as Khufu’s Boats Museum.

The Tutankhamun Galleries will contain the full collection of artefacts found within the boy king’s near-intact tomb, which was famously rediscovered by British Egyptologist Howard Carter in 1922. That amounts to more than 5,000 objects.

Within the Khufu’s Boats Museum, visitors will also be able to see one of the two ships found sealed in a pit part of the Great Pyramid of Giza, the largest of the three major pyramids in the area, which served as the tomb for Pharaoh Khufu.

As a whole, the museum contains more than 100,000 objects, including the world’s only Hanging Obelisk. With an investment of $1.2 billion, this new archeological museum is the largest in the world.