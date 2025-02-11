Turkish markets to be replenished with goods from Syria

11 Feb. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The import of Syrian goods has been authorized by the Turkish Ministry of Trade, Mazen Alloush, director of relations at the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, reported to journalists.

"Meetings and discussions between the General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye have led to the decision to lift restrictions on the export of Syrian goods and food products to Turkish markets",

Mazen Alloush said.

Earlier it was reported that Türkiye and Syria may renew the free trade agreement. The parties may also discuss the revision of customs duties on certain types of goods.