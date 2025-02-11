Baku approves agreement with Moscow on North-South International Transport Corridor development

11 Feb. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan approved an agreement with Russia on cooperation in developing transit freight transportation along the North-South International Transport Corridor.

A decree on this was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev has instructed the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan to ensure the implementation of the agreement's provisions.

He also instructed the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to notify the Russian government of the completion of domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into force.