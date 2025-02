11 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the European Commission was held in Paris, as stated in a message published on the Armenian government's website on February 11.

The talks between Nikol Pashinyan and Ursula von der Leyen took place within the framework of the AI Action Summit.

The parties discussed the further development of cooperation between Armenia and the EU.