11 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish police arrested a group of high-ranking officials from opposition district municipalities in Istanbul, local media reported.

A total of 10 people from the Republican People's Party were detained, including 8 district municipal council members and the deputy mayors of Kartal and Ataşehir.

All of them are suspected of appointing citizens associated with the PKK (banned in Türkiye) to municipal positions, Anadolu reports.