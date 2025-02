11 Feb. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tel Aviv plans new attacks on Hamas unless the Palestinian movement releases the Israeli hostages by midday on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

IDF units have reportedly advanced into the enclave to take up positions in Gaza. IDF units have also surrounded the enclave.

According to Netanyahu, Israel is ready to violate the ceasefire and completely destroy the remaining Hamas groups if the Palestinian movement does not fulfill the conditions for the hostages' return.