Pezeshkian stresses importance of cooperation between Caspian states

12 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran supports the development of cooperation among Caspian littoral countries to ensure mutual interests and protect the environment of the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Iranian head of state mentioned that Iran is a supporter of restoring peace and friendship in the region and all parts of the world, and it welcomes cooperation with Turkmenistan in this direction.

Berdimuhamedov, in turn, emphasized the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, energy, and gas swaps.

The chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan noted that Turkmenistan wants both countries to play an effective role in strengthening economic cooperation between them.

Additionally, he invited the Iranian president to the “Peace and Trust” conference to be held in Turkmenistan.