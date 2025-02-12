Greece doesn't confirm S-300 anti-aircraft missile system transfer to Armenia

12 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Greek Minister of National Defence Nikolaos Dendias has refuted reports regarding plans to transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Armenia.

Dendias responded to a parliamentary inquiry from leader of the Greek Solution party, which was submitted in mid-December 2024.

The inquiry referenced several reports suggesting that the Defence Ministry intended to decommission Russian-made anti-aircraft systems and replace them with systems manufactured in other country.

According to media outlets, this would be followed by a concession of S-300 systems to Armenia.