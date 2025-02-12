Armenia adopts bill on starting EU membership process

12 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian National Assembly has approved today in the first reading a draft law "on starting Armenia's membership process in the European Union" by a vote of 63 to 7.

The opposition Hayastan alliance did not participate in the voting, while another opposition I Have Honor bloc voted against.

Armenian MP Artur Khachatryan from the opposition Hayastan alliance described the bill as a shameful bluff that threatens Armenia's foreign policy.

The bill was introduced by Armenia's former minister of justice Artak Zeynalyan, who is one of the initiators of the EU integration bill. The bill managed to collect 60,000 signatures for its submission to the government and parliament consideration.

In January, Armenia's government gave approval to a bill that calls for Armenia to launch a bid to join the EU. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan underlined the public should not expect a rapid accession, and that it would in any case require approval by referendum.

Later, he said that Armenia feels alright in the Eurasian Economic Union but they cannot ignore "a certain and very tangible part" of the Armenian people’s aspirations in terms of developing options for the country’s future.