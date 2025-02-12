Türkiye establishes strategic cooperation with Indonesia

12 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was welcomed today in an official ceremony by his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the city of Bogor, where he is on an official visit.

Erdogan's official vehicle was escorted by cavalry units at the Bogor Presidential Palace to the building's entrance, where Subianto welcomed him.

Erdogan signed the guest book at the palace before moving on to a one-on-one meeting with Subianto, Anadolu reported.

The two leaders will be co-chairing the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between the two countries before attending a signing ceremony for agreements and holding a joint news conference.

The Turkish president will also attend an official dinner and participate in a Türkiye-Indonesia business forum.