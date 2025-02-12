Iran to continue developing ties with Latin American countries

12 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations with Latin American nations, calling it a key priority of his administration’s foreign policy.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, during which he expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation.

He welcomed expanding regional and international collaboration between Tehran and Bogotá.

The Iranian president underscored the importance of unity among independent nations, particularly amid global challenges, IRNA reported.