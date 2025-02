12 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Member of the Mazhilis (parliament) of Kazakhstan Irina Smirnova proposed considering the adoption of a law on foreign agents in Kazakhstan.

According to her, approximately 200 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) currently receive foreign funding, 70% of which come from the U.S.

She noted that the status of a number of NGOs should be reconsidered.

Smirnova also cited examples of countries that address these issues by adopting foreign agent laws.