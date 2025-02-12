Baku Metro carried 18 mln people in January

12 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In the first month of this year, the Baku Metro carried nearly 18 mln passengers, which is 4.2% more than last year. The busiest day was January 10.

January 2025 was especially busy for the Baku Metro: it carried nearly18 mln passengers. This is 4.2% more than during the same period in 2024, the Baku Metro informs.

The largest number of passengers used the metro of the Azerbaijani capital on January 10 (almost 700,000 people), the smallest - on January 17 (300,000 people).

The Baku Metro’s Green and Purple lines will be expanded by 10 stations.