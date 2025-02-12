Nalchik airport to receive new types of aircraft

12 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Rosaviatsia issued permission to the Nalchik international airport to receive and release a new type of aircraft, the company informs.

Boeing 737-900, Boeing 757-200 and Airbus A321 airliners from now on can land and take off in the Nalchik airport.

The airport’s CEO noted that the ability to receive these aircraft opens up new prospects for the development of the airport and attracting companies to cooperation.