Georgian ex-President to pay protesters’ fines

12 Feb. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Georgia

Former Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has taken up the issue of paying fines issued to protesters who violate new rules for holding rallies.

Salome Zurabishvili, who ceased to be the President of Georgia in late December, is ready to help protesters with paying fines. The politician herself announced this initiative.

According to her, the mechanism will be as follows: she will create a fund intended specifically for this purpose. Zurabishvili is confident that the organization will be able to help protesters who were ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1.8 for blocking the roadway.