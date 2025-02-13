Georgia thanks Azerbaijan for designating Baku-Tbilisi trains

13 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said he had discussed introduction of a passenger train service on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The PM emphasised that establishing a passenger train service between the two capitals would enhance mobility, further strengthening relations.

"It is very important for as many people as possible to travel between Georgia and Azerbaijan. This includes promoting deeper people-to-people relations and strengthening the traditional friendship that binds our two nations”, Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM thanked Ilham Aliyev for his consideration of the initiative.