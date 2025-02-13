WHO asks U.S. to resume aid funding

13 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States' pause on foreign aid contributions is having a serious impact on global health, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He urged the U.S. to consider resuming aid funding until solutions can be found.

"There are actions that the U.S. government is taking... which we're concerned are having a serious impact on global health," Ghebreyesus said.

According to the WHO chief, clinics are shuttered and health workers have been put on leave.