Elon Musk suggests U.S. stays out of other countries affairs

13 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States should mind its own business and stay out of other countries affairs like forcing regime changes, the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk said via a videocall to the World Governments Summit in Dubai, UAE.

He recalled there were times Washington has been kind of pushy in international affairs.

“Basically, America should mind its own business, rather than push for regime change all over the place,” Elon Musk said.

The DOGE chief added that the U.S. under Trump is “less interested in interfering with the affairs of other countries.”