13 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky spoke by phone, according to a statement on Trump's Truth Social page.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement that followed, Trump said he planned to inform Zelensky of the conversation.

According to the U.S. President, the conversation with Zelensky went "very well". He added that Kiev, like Moscow, wants to make peace.