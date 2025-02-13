Trump names venue for meeting with Putin - report

13 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump told journalists in the White House that Saudi Arabia may serve as the venue for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We think we’re going to probably meet in Saudi Arabia, the first meeting," the U.S. president said some hours after his telephone call with Putin.

Earlier, it was reported that Putin's telephone call with Trump on Wednesday lasted almost for an hour and a half. The leaders of Russia and the United States agreed to continue contacts and hold a personal meeting in the future.