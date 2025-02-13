Iranian Defense Minister holds meeting with Omani Chief of Staff

13 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Senior military officials from Iran and Oman held discussions in Tehran to enhance defense cooperation and strengthen regional security ties between the two nations.

During a meeting, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi and Chief of Staff of the Sultanate of Oman’s Armed Forces Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi explored ways to expand military collaboration at both bilateral and regional levels.

The Omani military chief also met with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh. The discussions between the two sides underscored the deep historical, cultural, and social ties between Iran and Oman, as well as their shared commitment to fostering stronger relations based on mutual respect and trust.

Officials from both countries reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Tehran and Muscat, highlighting their countries’ deep-rooted historical and social bonds. They also emphasized the importance of a shared political will in expanding cooperation across multiple dimensions, including defense and security.

In their meetings, the Iranian and Omani commanders exchanged views on key regional and international issues of mutual interest. They also discussed practical strategies for deepening bilateral military collaboration, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.