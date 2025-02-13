Russia and U.S. launch Ukrainian settlement

13 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the Kremlin, Russia has already started forming a group for talks with the U.S. to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Peskov stressed that the work has begun.

"As soon as the president makes the relevant decisions, we will inform you," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that the two leaders agreed to order their aides to start working toward a summit immediately.

"The two leaders agreed in yesterday’s phone call to continue communication between themselves as they will focus on holding a separate meeting and they also agreed to order their aides to start work toward that immediately," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that the two leaders did not discuss the recognition of Crimea. According to him, there is no need to rush.

Peskov said the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions was not addressed during the phone talks between Putin and Trump. According to him, Moscow considers these sanctions illegal, however, this subject has not been discussed thus far.

The Kremlin is not yet prepared to disclose which countries may potentially be involved in negotiations on Ukraine. No substantive discussions have taken place at the working level yet, Peskov said.

He added that mutual invitations between Putin and Trump to visit both countries and the organization of their bilateral meeting are separate proceedings.

"Exchanging mutual invitations is one thing, while focusing on a separate bilateral meeting is a different process," Peskov said.

On February 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump spoke over the phone for almost 90 minutes. The two politicians raised the issue of the Ukraine crisis. Besides, Putin and Trump agreed to hold an in-person meeting.