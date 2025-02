13 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Turkiye's incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün, on February 13.

Ilham Aliyev also received the credentials of Belarus' incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Dmitry Pinevich.

In addition, the Azerbaijani leader received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Paraguay Ceferino Valdez Peralta.