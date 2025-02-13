Israel may strike Iranian nuclear sites - report

13 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is considering significant strikes on Iranian nuclear sites this year, aiming to take advantage of Iran’s weakness, U.S. intelligence agencies said.

The Wall Street Journal highlighted the risks of further high-stakes military activity in the Middle East after the degradation of Iran’s capabilities over the past year.

Israel is likely to attempt a strike on Iran’s nuclear program in the coming months in a preemptive attack that would set back Tehran’s program by weeks or perhaps months but escalate tensions across the Middle East and renew the prospect of a wider regional conflagration, according to U.S. intelligence.

According to the report, the prospect of a looming Israeli strike creates an early test for Trump, while also touting his staunch support for Israel.