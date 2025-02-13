NATO chief praises Putin-Trump phone call as 'successful'

13 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump was a success, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said upon his arrival at the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"It clearly gave the impression that it was a successful phone call. We all want peace in Ukraine," Rutte said.

Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on February 12. The leaders discussed the issue of the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, bilateral relations and a number of other issues, and agreed to continue contacts and organize a face-to-face meeting.