14 Feb. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Vice President James Vance has offered a reset of Russian-American relations.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Vance proposed a reset of relations between Moscow and Washington in the event of a successful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Vance noted that Russia's current isolation from the West has made it "China's junior partner". According to him, the Trump administration believes that Moscow will achieve more through negotiations.

At the same time, he emphasized that the USA could still use economic pressure on Russia. According to Vance, the introduction of new sanctions against Moscow remains possible.