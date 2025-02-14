Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan turns red

14 Feb. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Caspian Sea has changed color and turned red. This was noticed on the beach in Aktau in Kazakhstan.

Ecologists collected water samples, but warned that there is no need to worry, as this is a natural annual phenomenon. The red color is associated with the growth of algae in the winter, and against the background of white snow, the bloom of brown algae looks especially bright.

"Specialists from the Department of Ecology of the Mangystau Region took a sample of sea water on February 12 of this year in connection with the annual phenomenon when the coast of the Caspian Sea turns red",

the message reads.

The water of the Caspian Sea will be tested for oil products and the presence of chemicals.