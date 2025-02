14 Feb. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

American leader Donald Trump said that he would like the G8 to be restored, Reuters reports.

"I'd love to have them (Russia) back to the G7",

Trump said.

According to media reports, the US President called Russia's exclusion from the format a mistake.

Let us remind you that the G8 ceased to exist in the spring of 2014. The Western members of the group decided to exclude Russia from the G8. The G7 currently includes the USA, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Canada and Japan.