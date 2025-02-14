EU develops visa liberalization in Armenia

14 Feb. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of EU experts with the leadership of Armenia's State Revenue Committee (SRC) took place in Yerevan, the SRC press service reported.

According to the report, EU specialists arrived in Armenia to develop the so-called Visa Liberalization Action Plan (VLAP). The mission must assess the level of document security, the quality of border management and the migration process, as well as the work to facilitate the preparation of the Plan.

During today's negotiations, representatives of the European mission were briefed on the key strategic areas of the agency's work within the framework of customs administration. They were also informed about the reforms carried out in recent years, the problems existing in this sector and the prospects for its development.

It should be noted that the European delegation has already visited the Bagratashen and Ayrum checkpoints, and a trip to Zvartnots International Airport is ahead.