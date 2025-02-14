Interval between trains in Almaty metro reduced

14 Feb. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trains in the Almaty metro now run more frequently during rush hours, with the interval reduced due to the introduction of additional trains.

"Due to the increase in passenger traffic, two additional electric rolling stock have been added the Almaty metro line. This has reduced the interval during morning and evening rush hours to 3 minutes 6 seconds",

the metro's press service reported.

Previously, the interval between trains was 5 minutes 38 seconds. Now, the wait for a train will be reduced by 2.5 minutes.

What is more, 11 trains ran in the Almaty metro, now their number has been increased to 13, the report specifies.