Antalya-Astana flight makes emergency landing due to scuffle on board

14 Feb. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Antalya-Astana flight was interrupted due to a conflict between passengers on board, Turkish media reported.

According to reports, a quarrel broke out between a couple and a group of female passengers. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical brawl. The flight attendants failed to calm the people down, and the crew decided to make emergency landing.

It is reported that the plane was forced to land in Erzurum, where Turkish law enforcement officers detained four passengers. They were taken to the hospital for medical examinations.

The plane with other passengers soon took off again and continued its flight to Astana.